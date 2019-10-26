Delhivery FY19 net losses increase 160% to Rs 1,781 crore

Delhivery has crossed 17,500 pincodes across India, the company said last month. Total expenses in FY19 shot up to Rs 3,463.3 crore from Rs 1,755.25 crore in FY18, the data showed.
Delhivery’s net losses increased by 160.21% to Rs 1781.03 crore for the year ended March 2019, compared with the year-ago period. Revenue from operations grew 62.24% year-on-year to Rs 1653.83 crore in FY19, according to the company’s RoC filings sourced from business signals platform Tofler.
The firm claims that it created over 10,000 new jobs and built on its business in the previous year. Delhivery has crossed 17,500 pincodes across India, the company said last month. Total expenses in FY19 shot up to Rs 3,463.3 crore from Rs 1,755.25 crore in FY18, the data showed.
The Gurgaon-based logistics firm competes with firms like Rivigo and BlackBuck. Earlier this week, Rivigo reported losses of over Rs 500 crore in FY19, more than double compared to the previous year.
Delhivery got $413 million in funding led by SoftBank earlier this year, valuing it at over $1 billion. Last month, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested $115 million in the firm.
For latest coverage on Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 and Haryana Assembly Election 2019, log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Assembly Election 2019 on Financial Express, stay tuned for latest election updates.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.