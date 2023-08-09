Delhivery bags order from Havells to build, operate factory-to-customer supply chain

scorecardresearch
Written by FE Business
Delhivery announced that it has won a contract to design, build, and operate the factory-to-customer supply chain for Havells India Limited.

Delhivery announced that it has won a contract to design, build, and operate the factory-to-customer supply chain for Havells India Limited. Covering Havells’ product portfolio of electrical and consumer goods, Delhivery will deploy its technology-led integrated warehousing and transportation solutions to deliver speed, precision, and faster complete end-to-end visibility.

Delhivery started its journey with Havells in 2017 by providing part-truck load (PTL) services. Over the years, Delhivery’s role has evolved from being a transportation service provider to a strategic partner in Havells’ growth journey.

Delhivery and Havells will jointly inaugurate new warehouses in western India to cater to the multi-channel demand spanning general and modern trade to emerging e-commerce retail. With its latest acquisition of Algorhythm tech, Delhivery will seek to unlock further value through data-driven optimization of Havells’ supply chain.

Vineet Jain, Senior Vice President, Havells India, said, “With our ambitious growth plans, objectives on digital transformation, and desire to make our supply chain future-ready, Havells firmly believes that Delhivery has the right technology, operational capabilities, and innovative mindset to be our partner.”

Sandeep Barasia, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, Delhivery, said, “We believe that Delhivery can power Havells to achieve its growth targets while also enabling its digital transformation goals with our technology platform. Our experience across a range of sectors—from automotive, engineering & industrials to pharma, FMCG, and retail—will unlock tangible value across the complete value chain.”

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 13:01 IST

