Delhi’s winter power demand touched all time high on new year’s day: Discom

New Delhi | Published: January 2, 2020 4:24:44 PM

Delhi's peak power demand on January 1 reached 5343 MW, highest ever in the winter season so far, said the spokesperson of BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL.

The peak winter power demand in the national capital touched an all-time high of 5343 MW on new year’s day, said a discom spokesperson. Delhi’s peak power demand on January 1 reached 5343 MW, highest ever in the winter season so far, said the spokesperson of BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL. Heating load is the “main reason” behind the increase in Delhi’s power load in winter months. It constitutes more than 40 percent of the total power demand, he said.

