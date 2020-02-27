Delhi violence, anti-CAA protests have not dampened investor sentiment: FM Sitharaman

By: |
Published: February 27, 2020 8:10:27 PM

On the possible impact of coronavirus scare on the industry and the economy, the finance minister said there is none as of now.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala SitharamanFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that investor sentiment has not been dampened by anti-CAA protests and the recent Delhi violence.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the investors she met in her recent visit to Saudi Arabia expressed willingness to invest more in the country.

Related News

When asked about the Delhi violence and anti-CAA protests, Sitharaman said, “The sentiments of foreign investors have not been dampened.”

On the possible impact of coronavirus scare on the industry and the economy, the finance minister said there is none as of now.

“However, if the situation doesn’t improve in the next two months, there may be shortage of raw material. We are working on how to address the issue and help the industry,” she added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Delhi violence anti-CAA protests have not dampened investor sentiment FM Sitharaman
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Investment in mining: Foreign companies raise concern over regulation
2After Aditya Puri who’s next? HDFC Bank’s MD opens up on succession plan
3NCLAT sets asides insolvency proceedings against Flipkart