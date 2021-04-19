  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi traders welcome 6-day lockdown — ‘much-needed step’ to contain spread of coronavirus

By: |
April 19, 2021 7:18 PM

"The lockdown imposed by the Delhi government in consultation with the Lieutenant Governor is welcome. It was a much-needed step to break the chain of infection, said Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

Over the past few days, we consulted all the traders of Delhi and 90 per cent of them agreed that there should be a lockdown of five to seven days in Delhi, he said in a statement.

Traders’ associations in Delhi on Monday welcomed the six-day lockdown imposed by the government to fight the deadly second wave of coronavirus infections rampaging through the city.

“The lockdown imposed by the Delhi government in consultation with the Lieutenant Governor is welcome. It was a much-needed step to break the chain of infection, said Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

Related News

He urged the LG and the chief minister to divide Delhi into five zones — Central, East, West, North and South — and appoint nodal officers to collaborate with CAIT leaders to smoothen the supply of essential goods to people.
Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), said the government took a very balanced decision.

Over the past few days, we consulted all the traders of Delhi and 90 per cent of them agreed that there should be a lockdown of five to seven days in Delhi, he said in a statement.

The biggest advantage of a short lockdown would be that workers and labourers in shops and factories would not have to return to their villages like last year, Goyal said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26, saying it was a necessary step to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city’s health system was stretched to its limits.

The lockdown is needed to prevent the health system of Delhi from collapsing under the increasing number of patients as there is an acute shortage of medicines, beds, ICUs and oxygen, Kejriwal said.
Delhi has been reporting around 25,000 COVID-19 cases daily in the past few days.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Delhi traders welcome 6-day lockdown — ‘much-needed step’ to contain spread of coronavirus
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Mandatory hallmarking rule will disrupt the jewellery business affecting livelihood of millions, says jewellery association
2Nocca Robotics sees 20-25 times jump in demand for Covid ventilators, seeks Centre’s help
3GJC seeks postponement of mandatory hallmarking to June 2022 due to COVID, lack of infra