Delhi-Pune GoAir flight diverted to Mumbai

By: | Published: November 22, 2018 9:41 PM

A Pune-bound GoAir flight from New Delhi was diverted to the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) Thursday for refuelling due to airspace restrictions in Pune, the airline said.

goa air delhi pune flight, Delhi-Pune GoAir flight, Delhi-Pune GoAir flight diverted to mumbai, Flight G8173 diverted, CSMIAFlight G8173, operating on Pune-New Delhi route, later took off from Mumbai for its destination at 1230 hours, it said. (Representational image)

A Pune-bound GoAir flight from New Delhi was diverted to the city’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) Thursday for refuelling due to airspace restrictions in Pune, the airline said. Flight G8173, operating on Pune-New Delhi route, later took off from Mumbai for its destination at 1230 hours, it said.

“Flight G8173, Delhi-Pune, was diverted to Mumbai because of Air Force movement at Pune air space,” GoAir said in a statement. Anticipating delayed landing, the crew decided to divert the flight to Mumbai for refuelling as a safety measure, it added. There were 176 passengers on board the Airbus A320 aircraft.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Delhi-Pune GoAir flight diverted to Mumbai
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition