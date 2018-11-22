Delhi-Pune GoAir flight diverted to Mumbai

Flight G8173, operating on Pune-New Delhi route, later took off from Mumbai for its destination at 1230 hours, it said. (Representational image)

A Pune-bound GoAir flight from New Delhi was diverted to the city’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) Thursday for refuelling due to airspace restrictions in Pune, the airline said. Flight G8173, operating on Pune-New Delhi route, later took off from Mumbai for its destination at 1230 hours, it said.

“Flight G8173, Delhi-Pune, was diverted to Mumbai because of Air Force movement at Pune air space,” GoAir said in a statement. Anticipating delayed landing, the crew decided to divert the flight to Mumbai for refuelling as a safety measure, it added. There were 176 passengers on board the Airbus A320 aircraft.