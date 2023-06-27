The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has allowed the power distribution companies in the national capital to raise their tariffs by up to about 10% after they filed petitions asking for rates reflecting actual power procurement costs.

The regulator allowed BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL) to charge 9.42% more than the prevailing rates, BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) 6.39%, and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) 2% for the current financial year.

While the hike in tariff will cover residents in BSES areas namely New Delhi, Old Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi and Trans-Yamuna area, those who are getting free electricity for their usage up to 200 units will see no impact.

Also Read Adani Power commissions commercial operations of thermal power plant in Jharkhand



“The petitioner (BYPL) shall levy additional 9.42% power purchase adjustment cost (PPAC) over and above the ongoing PPAC of 22.18% both PPAC having validity till nine months from the issuance of this order,” DERC said in its order dated June 22.

The (PPAC is a surcharge provided by the power regulators to meet the variation in the power purchase costs incurred by the discoms. And, the power purchase cost is dependent on coal/ fuel prices.

Similarly, the PPAC for BRPL was revised from 20.69% to 27.08% and for NMDC it was raised from 28% to 30%. The DERC had allowed Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL), which supplies in north and northwest Delhi, to raise by 1.49 percentage points to 29.13% from June 7.

The decision comes after a rise in coal prices due to higher imports of coal for blending purposes and transportation costs. Higher gas prices and power prices reaching maximum limit at power exchanges also prompted the hike.