Delhi NCR tops festive shopping chart on Paytm Mall, says report

By: | Published: November 22, 2018 11:29 PM

While both Paytm and UC are subsidiaries of Chinese internet major Alibaba, they operate separately in India.

According to data from Paytm Mall, mobile phones, appliances, laptops, fashion, groceries, automobiles and gold were the top six categories with biggest sales during the period.

People from Delhi NCR shopped the most during Diwali sales on Paytm Mall, a joint report of UC Media Lab and Paytm Mall said.

“Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad are the Top 6 cities that contributed biggest sales on Paytm Mall during the same time,” the report said.
“Citizens of Bangalore and Pune consumed the most articles on shopping deals and offer-related content on UC Browser during its Diwali and Double Eleven Shopping Fest,” the report added.

