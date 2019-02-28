Delhi-Mumbai flight fares surge amid Indo-Pak tension; check rates

By: | Updated: February 28, 2019 5:34 PM

Air fares for one-way route between Delhi-Mumbai on Thursday surged exponentially for most airlines operating in the country’s aviation sector.

The cost of 1-stop economy class flight between Delhi-Mumbai with Air India is as high as Rs 48,859 on Thursday.

It comes a day after This comes a day after ten airports were temporarily shut yesterday amid rising border tension between India and Pakistan. Even the Mumbai was put on high alert on Tuesday following the strikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on terror camps operating from Pakistan.

Similarly, 1-stop Jet Airways economy class flight costs as high as Rs 42,184. GoAir 1-stop flight costs Rs 27,999 on the same route.

(makemytrip.com)

A, e-mail query to various airlines from Financial Express Online elicited no response explaining reason behind the sudden surge at the time of filing the report. The responses will be updated as and when received.

Also read: SpiceJet to launch more cheap flights to Kerala under UDAN; Ajay Singh heaps praise on Modi govt scheme

Meanwhile, several airlines have waived-off cancellations and re-booking charges for the armed forces and others. Among the major airlines, state-run Air India has capped fares at Rs 5,000 for flights to Srinagar, Leh and Jammu from New Delhi, news agency PTI reported. The airline also waived-off rescheduling charges for up to the first week of March, it added.

Similarly, private carries including GoAir and IndiGo have also made similar announcements. “Effective February 28, GoAir will allow rescheduling or cancellation of reservations, free of charges, across all sectors, up to March 15 to all defence personnel who have been asked to resume their duties by their offices,” GoAir said in a statement.

