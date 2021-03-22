  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi High Court stays order restraining FRL to go ahead with Reliance deal

By: |
March 22, 2021 12:38 PM

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed a single judge's order restraining Future Retail Ltd from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail to sell its business, which was objected to by US-based e-commerce giant Amazon.

court orderA division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh also issued notice to Amazon on Future Group's appeal challenging the single judge's March 18 judgment on the deal.

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed a single judge’s order restraining Future Retail Ltd from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail to sell its business, which was objected to by US-based e-commerce giant Amazon.

A division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh also issued notice to Amazon on Future Group’s appeal challenging the single judge’s March 18 judgment on the deal.

Related News

The bench listed the matter for further hearing on April 30. It also stayed the single judge order asking for attachment of assets of Future Group’s Kishore Biyani and others and directing them to appear in the court on April 28.

The single judge’s order had come on Amazon’s plea seeking direction to order enforcement of the award by Singapore’s Emergency Arbitrator’s on October 25, 2020, restraining Future Retail from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Delhi High Court stays order restraining FRL to go ahead with Reliance deal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Kreditbee raises $70 mn from TPG arm, Motilal Oswal PE
2Adani Green Energy arm get letter of award for 300 MW wind project
3FE CFO AWARDS: Lifetime achievement- R Shankar Raman- Of risk and rasam