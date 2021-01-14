Delhi High Court notices to Future Group and other on Amazon’s appeal

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, on behalf of Reliance Retail, supported FRL in the matter.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notices to Future Retail (FRL), Kishore Biyani, Reliance Retail, and others on Amazon’s appeal seeking quashing of “certain prima facie observations” made by a single-judge Bench in its December 21 order which allowed Future Group to go ahead with its deal with Reliance Retail deal subject to clearance by the concerned regulatory authorities.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh gave time to FRL, Reliance Retail and other respondents to file their response to the appeal and posted the matter for hearing on February 12.

Senior counsel Gopal Subramanium, appearing for Amazon, submitted that after the single judge concluded in favour of the validity of the Emergency Award, the suit filed by FRL could not have been held to be maintainable.

Senior counsel Harish Salve, appearing for FRL, said, “We have a serious objection. At least now Amazon is acknowledging that the matter went against them… Amazon’s appeal is misconceived. They should not be doing such things in court what they are doing in retail.”

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, on behalf of Reliance Retail, supported FRL in the matter.

The single-judge bench while upholding the interim award by Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) in favour of Amazon as legal, had also declared the Future-Reliance deal to be legal and left the final decision to the regulatory authorities before whom the deal is pending for final approval.