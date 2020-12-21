  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi HC declines to injunct Amazon from writing to authorities about SIAC award against Future Retail

By: |
December 21, 2020 12:07 PM

Justice Mukta Gupta passed the order on FRL's plea claiming that Amazon writing to the authorities about the emergency arbitrator's award amounts to interfering with the?Rs 24,713 crore Reliance-Future deal.

The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) on October 25 had passed an interim order in favour of Amazon barring FRL from taking any step to dispose of or encumber its assets or issuing any securities to secure any funding from a restricted party.

The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to grant Kishore Biyani led Future Retail Ltd’s (FRL) plea for an interim injunction restraining Amazon from writing to SEBI, CCI and other authorities about the arbitral order against its asset sale.

Justice Mukta Gupta passed the order on FRL’s plea claiming that Amazon writing to the authorities about the emergency arbitrator’s award amounts to interfering with the Rs 24,713 crore Reliance-Future deal.

Related News

The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) on October 25 had passed an interim order in favour of Amazon barring FRL from taking any step to dispose of or encumber its assets or issuing any securities to secure any funding from a restricted party.

Subsequently, Amazon wrote to market regulator SEBI, stock exchanges and the Competition Commission of India (CCI), urging them to take into consideration the Singapore arbitrator’s interim decision as it is a binding order.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Delhi HC declines to injunct Amazon from writing to authorities about SIAC award against Future Retail
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Tide turns in November for traffic at major ports
2ONGC starts oil and gas production from West Bengal after 60 years endeavour
3DHFL lenders likely to meet again this week to discuss bids