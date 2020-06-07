  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi govt lifts ‘special corona fee’ on liquor from Jun 10, but raises VAT

Published: June 7, 2020 1:21:35 PM

The government, however, increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor from 20 per cent to 25 per cent, the official said.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting.

Liquor in Delhi will be cheaper from June 10 as the AAP government on Sunday decided to withdraw ’70 per cent Special Corona Fee’ on their sale in the national capital, an official said.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The ‘Special Corona Fee’ was imposed last month on the Maximum Retail Price of liquor bottle as the government looked to earn additional revenue, hit badly due to the coronavirus lockdown.

