  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi govt directs clubs, restro-bars to share their locations using Google Maps

By: |
March 1, 2021 7:08 PM

The department said non-compliance of its directions will be viewed seriously. There are over 1,000 hotels, clubs and restro-bars in the national capital with excise licences to serve liquor to their customers.

In a written communication, the department has asked the establishments to send information relating to their location using longitude and latitude.In a written communication, the department has asked the establishments to send information relating to their location using longitude and latitude.In a written communication, the department has asked the establishments to send information relating to their location using longitude and latitude.

The Delhi Excise Department has directed owners of clubs, restaurants and hotels in the city to share the location of their establishments using Google Maps, a move aimed at preparing a digital database, officials said on Monday.

The department said non-compliance of its directions will be viewed seriously. There are over 1,000 hotels, clubs and restro-bars in the national capital with excise licences to serve liquor to their customers.

Related News

In a written communication, the department has asked the establishments to send information relating to their location using longitude and latitude.

An official said the move will also help to know geographic locations of such establishments in a particular area.
“It is digitally easy to find location of clubs, hotels and restaurants in a particular area. If we have a digital database, we can take decisions accordingly. Such database can also be utilised for excise policy in the coming months,” the official told PTI, adding that the move is part of excise reforms.

Another official said there are some areas which have sufficient number of clubs and restaurants, but there are also other areas where such establishments are not in good numbers.

Last month, the government had constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) under Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to examine the current system of excise duty administration and the recommendations of an expert committee on a new excise policy.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Law Minister Kailash Gahlot are part of the GoM.
It is examining all aspects of the current system of excise duty administration and will go through the report of the expert committee and the suggestions received from stakeholders and the public.

Last week, the department had warned clubs, hotels and restaurants of strict action if they are found serving alcohol to customers from liquor bottles not bearing 2D bar-codes.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Delhi govt directs clubs restro-bars to share their locations using Google Maps
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1LastPass password manager Android app caught collecting user data through 7 embedded trackers
2Google, Facebook must pay for news in Australia: What is media bargaining code, how it effects Big Tech
3Goyal asks BIS to cut quality testing charges for MSMEs, startups & women entrepreneurs