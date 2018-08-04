Delhi as investment destination has left Gujarat behind, claims Arvind Kejriwal

The chief minister said power tariffs in Delhi are lesser than Mumbai. (PTI)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today claimed that Delhi has emerged as a “preferred investment destination” in the country, leaving Gujarat behind.

At the inauguration of grid-connected 506 KW-rooftop solar plants in seven cooperative group housing societies in Dwarka, Kejriwal said that in the last three years, major improvements have been made in every sector, be it in health, education or business — with his government bringing in reforms and various policies.

“Till last year, Gujarat was at the top. Now, Delhi has left it behind as an investment destination,” he claimed.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said, “First time, solar plants are being installed on such a grand scale. Consumers will be able to save Rs 2.5 per unit and the societies will be able to obtain clean and green power without any investment.

“The state government welcomes private enterprises to come forward and work with us to step up solar power generation and reduce dependence on conventional means. It is also understood, over their lifetime, the plants would save over one crore kg of C02 emissions, which is quite remarkable.”

Rooftop solar plants will help consumers reduce their electricity bill. Due to these, the housing societies will cumulatively save around 6.5 lakh units of energy and Rs 32 lakh annually, a statement quoted him as saying.

The chief minister also said power tariffs in Delhi are lesser than Mumbai. “If you compare power tariff with other states, 400 units of power in Delhi would cost around Rs 1,200 and in Mumbai, it costs Rs 4,000. We are able to give uninterrupted power supply, with some exceptions, as promised during elections,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP chief added that the party will hold meetings with all the Residents Welfare Associations across the national capital in the upcoming months. The meetings would emphasize on starting similar initiatives in other apartments and societies.

He alleged that during the Congress rule, electricity rates had only increased.

“But in the last three years, we have made electricity rates cheaper. They have become half of what it used to be. And the discom companies are still the same, only the party has changed,” he said.

The rooftop solar plants will benefit over 700 flats, according to the statement.