Liquor gets 70% costlier overnight; alcohol lovers’ money will now aid govt’s fight against COVID-19

Just a day after the central government announced easing of restrictions on the sale of alcohol across the country, the Delhi government issued a notification increasing rates of alcohol.

Delhi government has imposed a 70% ‘special coronavirus fees’ on the sale of liquor on the maximum retail price starting May 5. Just a day after the central government announced easing of restrictions on the sale of alcohol across the country, the Delhi government issued a notification that “all categories of liquor sold through retail licensees for consumption ‘off’ the premises” will attract a 70% levy. So, for every Rs 100 spent on buying liquor earlier, those in Delhi will now have to shell out Rs 170.

“You are hereby directed to collect the Special Corona Fee at 70 percent of the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) on all categories of liquor sold in NCT of Delhi through your retail vends with immediate effect. Further, the daily sale shall be compiled vend-wise by each licensee and a consolidated statement be submitted to this Department on a daily basis. The collected Special Corona Fee shall be reimbursed to the Government on weekly basis,” the order dated May 4 said. The excise department has also mandated that a copy of the order will have to be displayed by the licensees at every store before the sale of any liquor is started any liquor sale on Tuesday.

The Home Ministry had recently opened liquor stores in many places in the country and the state governments followed the Ministry’s guidelines on relaxation of rules. India is currently under third phase of nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Delhi government also warned people that it will impose restrictions again if people fail to ensure social distancing norms. The state government is likely to make up for the revenue hit via this move.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also massively hiked the prices of diesel and petrol. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government raised VAT on fuel prices by Rs 1.67 per litre on petrol and Rs 7.10 per litre on diesel.