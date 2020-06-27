Delay in APRs: UP power regulator summons managing directors of five discoms

It may be mentioned that UPPCL has been mulling over the idea to keep the tariff unchanged.

Annoyed by the continuous delays in filing of the annual performance reviews (APRs) by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation and its discoms on time despite repeated reminders, the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Authority has summoned the managing directors of the five discoms to appear before the commission to explain why their non-compliance should not be penalised.

In notices issued to the discoms, UPERC stated that “considering the criticality of the matter and appalled by the casual in filing the petitions regarding True-up of 2018-19, annual performance review (APR) of FY 2019-20 and also ARR/tariff for FY 2020-21, or even submitting data related to suo moto proceedings, the commission is constrained to initiate punitive action on the MDs of the discoms as provided under Section 142 of the Electricity Act 2003, which attracts a penalty of `1 lakh at a time and up to `6,000 every day in case of continuing failure for non-compliance of the directions of the commission from June 1, that is the date from which the discoms failed to submit the details asked for, after the lapse of 17 days from the order passed by the commission asking for the same on May 13, 2020.”

It may be mentioned that UPPCL has been mulling over the idea to keep the tariff unchanged while filing the ARR this year in view of the economic slowdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, leaving it to the UPERC to take the final call.

Ideally, the ARR is supposed to be submitted by November every year after which the commission takes a final decision on the tariff by the beginning of the new fiscal. UPERC had in September last year approved 8-15% tariff hike for different categories of rural and urban consumers. While a hike of 8-12% in power tariff had been approved by the UPERC for domestic consumers, electricity prices in industrial areas had increased by 10%.

The UPERC will start hearing its case through video conferencing on July 3.