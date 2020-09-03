Deepak Fertilisers ties up with agri value chain to help farmers

At the same time, the tie-up will also facilitate access to farm credit at affordable rates – thereby empowering farmers to improve scale and modernise the process.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation (DFPCL) on Tuesday announced its tie-up with Samunnati, a specialised agri value chain enabler that offers customised financial, co-financial and non-financial solutions to stakeholders to create a positive impact in lives of farmers associated with farmer producer organisations (FPOs).

With this tie-up, DFPCL will offer crop-based advisory to help farmers under FPOs across four states to improve yields, quality and earnings. At the same time, the tie-up will also facilitate access to farm credit at affordable rates – thereby empowering farmers to improve scale and modernise the process.

According to the MoU, FPOs will be able to access crop-based advisory and agri inputs through DFPCL, along with customised finance options through Samunnati.

Commenting on the MoU, DFPCL’s crop nutrition business president Mahesh Girdhar said, “DFPCL will guide the FPOs and associated farmers under the Samunnati umbrella for a better yield and with a mission to transform their lives for the better.”

DFPCL, through its 100% owned subsidiary Smartchem Technologies, is already working with FPOs associated with Samunnati and has appointed some of them as dealers.

“We have been working with ~ 500 FPOs across 19 states to make markets work for smallholder farmers. This partnership will enable FPOs and their farmer members to have access to inputs and capacity building/advisory services, creating better income and livelihood”, Anil Kumar SG, founder and CEO of Samunnati, said.