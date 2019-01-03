December manufacturing clocks solid growth

Meanwhile, job creation weakened, with companies perhaps cautious about making hiring decisions ahead of next year’s elections and a less upbeat optimism towards the outlook, said Pollyanna De Lima, principal economist at IHS Markit.
The manufacturing sector saw the second-fastest upturn in order books in 2018, in December. Output expanded at a solid, albeit softer, pace. Meanwhile, job creation weakened, with companies perhaps cautious about making hiring decisions ahead of next year’s elections and a less upbeat optimism towards the outlook, said Pollyanna De Lima, principal economist at IHS Markit.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.