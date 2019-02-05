Dealers cold to 2-wheeler offtake in January

The industry has been witnessing a lower retail off-take in the past few months due to multiple factors like the credit crunch and higher insurance costs, the company said in a statement.

Dealers gave two-wheelers the cold shoulder in January, leaving the offtake subdued. Market leader HeroMotoCorp reported a fall in volumes of 9.15% year-on-year (y-o-y) while at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), the sales volumes declined 18% y-o-y to 4,00,694 units. At TVS Motors, volumes grew at a marginal 0.7% y-o-y to 2,28,654 units. However, Bajaj Auto reported a strong increase of 25% y-o-y.

The Hero management attributed the slowdown to weak market sentiment spilling over into January from the previous quarter. However, it believes customer sentiment has improved in the past two weeks and that sales will pick up in this quarter.

The inventory level at Hero MotoCorp has piled up to around six to eight weeks. “Poor rural demand and a subdued festive season are the reasons for the pile-up,” said Niranjan Gupta, chief financial officer, during the post-earnings conference.

The industry has been witnessing a lower retail off-take in the past few months due to multiple factors like the credit crunch and higher insurance costs, the company said in a statement. Two-wheeler sales have grown at a slower pace of 9.5% y-o-y in H2FY19 from around 15% y-o-y in February and March, 2018. Scooters sales in the nine months to December in 2018 have slowed to 4.7% y-o-y.

However, Bajaj has managed to garner volumes in the last nine months. This is attributed to the aggressive pricing strategy the company adopted wherein it cut prices of its entry-level bikes like CT and Platina by Rs 3,000-3,500. Moreover, in order to push demand in the festive season, Bajaj Auto in October had come up with a new 5-5-5 scheme. It offered a benefit of five years of free own damage insurance cover, five free services and five years of free warranty on motorcycles.

Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto, said on Monday the company expects to maintain the sales trend seen in January in February as well and cross four lakh units. “However, the year-on-year growth rate in February could be slower than in January because of the high base of last year,” Sharma added.

At TVS Motors, the two-wheeler sales grew at a marginal 0.7% y-o-y at 2,28,654 units. While the scooter sales de-grew at 0.3% y-o-y at 85,299 units, motorcycle sales grew by 13% y-o-y at 111,253 units in January.