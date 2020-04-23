Deal in local currency a win-win for Jio, Facebook

RIL might have sought a higher dollar valuation under normal circumstances, but with the rupee depreciating it was easier to close the deal in local currency.

By Malini Bhupta

A large deal closure in the midst of a pandemic is anything but easy, but when the size of the opportunity is as big as 130 crore consumers, taking the leap of faith isn’t that hard. And that’s exactly what Facebook did while investing in Jio Platforms, which has acquired 390 million subscribers in less than four years. While the deal did get impacted due to the pandemic, it did not impact valuations negatively. The deal has been concluded in the local currency

(the rupee) rather than in dollar terms, since the rupee has depreciated significantly against the dollar in the last

few months, said sources close to the deal told FE, which was “a win-win” for both sides.

RIL might have sought a higher dollar valuation under normal circumstances, but with the rupee depreciating it was easier to close the deal in local currency. The deal value has been arrived at using an average of the long-term exchange rate.

Even though the deal was in the works for more than a year, it finally got locked in the last few weeks once Mark Zuckerberg was convinced that there was enough juice left in the Indian market for a long-term investor.

Facebook was looking for conviction around two things from their exclusive financial adviser Bank of America. First, if India’s telecom/digital services market had long-term potential and, secondly, if Jio was the right partner. The brief to Bank of America was not to assess Jio’s financials in the current fiscal year or the next, but to assess the promise the India market held for the long term.

In a post-Covid world, Jio looks even more enticing than before with the usage of data services only rising. Facebook was convinced given the demand for digital services in India was not likely to abate. And partnering with the country’s largest telecom service provider by revenue and subscriber market share was a clincher for the deal. It was critical for Facebook to get comfort around the industry and the value of the deal, said sources close to the deal.

The financial advisers to Facebook ran all kinds of scenarios in a post-Covid world for the telecom sector, following which Facebook agreed to the valuations. While there are plans to list Jio at some point, for Facebook this is not a private equity kind of a deal but a strategic partnership.

Both sides expect the deal to close in about two months as the only regulatory approval needed will be that of the Competition Commission of India (CCI). Given the experience of some foreign investors in India has been a little mixed, advisers on both sides felt that Facebook would have some hesitation to wade into a sector like telecom, but sources close to the deal told FE that Facebook was looking at India’s potential from a long-term perspective and that the investment was strategic in nature. India is an important market for Facebook with 260 million Indians on the social networking site and 400 million Whatsapp users.