De Beers embarks on brand transformation, lab-grade diamonds to lower price points

Notwithstanding the pandemic De Beers Forevermark has done 60,000-65,000 carats of business in India in FY 21, a growth by 15% over FY20, Jain said although he didn't want to divulge any value of it.

Diamond major, De Beers, changing the brand name from Forevermark to De Beers Forevermark, has embarked on a brand transformation to create greater accessibility to diamonds for Indian buyers.

Although the Forevermark, is available in less than 1% of the total 30-35 million carats of diamonds mined annually, the new Code of Origin programme will cover a range of diamonds from 0.08 carats or points and below to assure customers that the diamonds contain within it are natural and conflict-free. De Beers have discovered those diamonds in either Botswana, Canada, Namibia or South Africa.

“The Code of Origin programme, meant for certification for each piece of diamond jewellery sold, is currently running with (7 development partners and 50 retailers) with only diamonds of 30 points and above. Once the certification is given to diamonds from 0.08 points and below, 85% of the total Dee Beers mined diamonds will be certified bringing a major transformation in the diamond market,” said Sachin Jain, managing director, Dee Beers Forevermark. Though the current Indian market size for diamond jewellery has been pegged at $ 5- 5.5 billion, Dee Beers has analysed a market potential of $ 17 billion, he further added.

De Beers hope to make 85% of its production Code of Origin certified in the next 4-5 years, requiring recrafting of its entire back end. The recrafting will enable in fostering the overall diamond market’s growth as Code of Origin was a mass programme. The name change will apply across all the Forevermark channels. A De Beers Forevermark Diamond Jewellery Verification Report, that has been released, will authenticate the entire product and not just the diamond consumer purchases. The company would launch a mass campaign from mid-September-October with the biggest investment so far made, Jain said.

On the Indian market trends, Nancy Liu, CEO, De Beers Forevermark said, the lab grade diamonds being developed have lowered the price points and there may be opportunities to get access to diamonds in the Indian market at a price point as low as Rs 1,000.

He said De Beers Forevermark has added to its portfolio Forevermark Avaanti. De Beers Forevermark currently has its footprint across 60 Indian cities in 275 points of sales and 13 exclusive stores. The number of exclusive stores is expected to reach 16 in the next year. The company is also present in 30 countries across the globe.