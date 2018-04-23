DCB Bank: Kotak Institutional Equities rates it ‘Add’, says Q4 saw recovery from slowdown

DCB delivered a solid 22% y-o-y PAT growth led by 23% y-o-y revenue growth and a relatively strong uptick in growth momentum from Q3FY18.

DCB reported 22% y-o-y earnings growth, recovering from a slowdown in the previous quarter, led by 23% y-o-y revenue growth. Loan growth accelerated marginally to 29% y-o-y, cost ratios declined q-o-q while asset quality showed improvement. Infrastructure investments have slowed and the focus is gradually shifting towards productivity and RoE improvement. Barring any sharp volatility in interest rates, we see RoE trajectory moving towards 13-15% in the medium term. Maintain Add.

Stable performance; recovered most of the key weakness reported in the preview few quarters

DCB delivered a solid 22% y-o-y PAT growth led by 23% y-o-y revenue growth and a relatively strong uptick in growth momentum from Q3FY18. Operating profit growth at 23% y-o-y was led by strong revenue as well as stable growth in operating expenses. NII grew 20% y-o-y while non-interest income grew 33% y-o-y. NIM (KS-calc) dropped by 20 bps q-o-q to 4% marking the third quarter of decline as pressure is likely emerging from loan mix (lower share of LAP) and greater pricing pressure in select loan products. Deposit growth recovered to 25% y-o-y.

Broad trends stable; no major concerns on growth & asset quality

The quarter saw most of the key operating metrics coming back to stable levels. Revenue growth is healthy at 20-25% on the back of solid loan growth. While growth in LAP has moderated from peak levels it is quite strong at 20% y-o-y. NIM, a major concern area to us as it is at peak levels did not show any major signs of stress. Asset quality has held well with gross NPLs at 1.8%, coverage healthy at 60% and slippages for the quarter at 1.8% of loans.

Cost ratios improve q-o-q; focus on improving productivity

Branch expansion slowed, as expected, as the branch network has reached closer to its planned number envisaged two years back. Cost-income ratio improved 300bps to 59%. Directionally, we expect this ratio to improve as focus shifts to productivity improvement though the key concern is likely from any pressure on NIM contraction. We expect revenue growth to be higher than cost growth but we are on a more conservative estimate at this point as compared to the management.

Maintain ADD with TP at Rs 210

We value DCB at 2.2X book and 17X March FY2020e EPS (TP unchanged) for RoEs at 10-12% in the short term but 25% CAGR in earnings. Several tailwinds in the business, such as lower cost of funds or strong loan growth which resulted in solid revenue growth in the past, have slowed and are showing signs of reversal resulting in a lower price upside from current levels. However, productivity improvement is likely to emerge as the key catalyst for strong earnings growth.

Drop in lending yields continue to put pressure on margins

Calculated NIM dropped 12 bps q-o-q (down 20 bps since Q1FY18) led by a continued drop in yield on advances; a trend similar to previous quarters. Yield on advances dropped by 33 bps q-o-q (down 57 bps y-o-y). Yield trends appear to be on the downside as yields have contracted 80 bps y-o-y. The drop in yields can be explained by the gradual increase in competition from others players in the retail asset market. Additionally a shift in the product mix to include mortgage and CV loans has led to a downward trajectory in yields. Relief on the cost of deposits has been negligible as CASA ratio remained flat y-o-y.

We continue to maintain a negative outlook on NIM unless there is any significant change in the loan mix. We expect NIM to drop by ~40 bps from FY2018-21e. NIM is currently at peak levels for the bank. Pressure on NIM would result from – (i) a gradual shift in the asset mix to include mortgage loans where there is significant competition from other banks and NBFCs, (ii) improvement in CASA ratio is unlikely in medium term with focus shifting to improving productivity of existing branches rather than expansion and a higher focus on term deposits to break-even existing branches, and (iii) focus on building a retail deposit franchise in the medium-term may result in deposit costs being relatively inelastic in comparison to loan yields.

Asset quality stable q-o-q; sharp improvement in provision coverage ratio

Headline gross NPL ratio improved by 10bps q-o-q to 1.8% of loans in Q4FY18 (1.9% in Q3FY18 and 1.6% in Q4FY17). On absolute basis GNPL increased 4% q-o-q. Slippage ratio which has been higher than 2% in the last few quarters dropped to 1.8% in Q4FY18. Slippages were at 2.2% in FY2018. We wait for further discussion on the nature of these slippages from the top management. Reported provision coverage (including write-off) improved q-o-q to 75.7% in Q4FY18 from 73.4% in Q3FY18. One interesting point to note is the increasing recoveries and upgrades observed by the bank. Recoveries and upgrades stood at 1.4% in Q4FY18 (1.3% in Q3FY18 and 1.2% in Q2FY18). This hints at the directional shift in asset fix focusing on consumers whose tendency of default is high but chances of recovering bad loans is also high as compared to corporate NPLs.