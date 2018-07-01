DBS Bank branding through web series

DBS bank has announced to grow from 12 branches to about 50 branches in India over the next year.

At a time when web series are the flavour on most hand-held devices, how can brands be far behind? Like Singapore-based DBS Bank, which recently marked its golden jubilee with an announcement to grow from 12 branches to about 50 branches in India over the next year. To achieve this milestone, some help comes in the form of its global digital campaign, Sparks.

With Sachin Tendulkar on board as endorser, Sparks looks at taking forward the brand’s new positioning, Live More Bank Less. This statement is aimed at conveying that the future of banking will be so intuitive and seamless that it makes ‘banking’ as an activity invisible by embedding it into the customer’s daily life.

The current web series of Sparks will see DBS helping Tendulkar in his mission of lighting up play areas for children. Post this, the series will come to an end, awaiting a new version of the digital marketing strategy as the brand moves its communication forward.

Sheran Mehra, head, group strategic marketing and communication, DBS Bank India, shares, “After Chilli Paneer (a digital storytelling format used by the bank a few years back), we moved to the digibank launch in 2016 for which we looked at above-the-line (ATL) activities, with Sachin Tendulkar as brand ambassador.”

Apart from the digital platform, the brand plans to use in-cinema, OOH and radio channels. On digital specifically, Facebook and YouTube remain the key platforms, with 60-70% of digital efforts split between the two. The brand is also advertising on Sony LIV and Hotstar.

On how prepared the bank is to deal with competition post the launch of its subsidiaries, Surojit Shome, CEO, India, DBS Bank, says, “As a branch, our products already compete with others in the space. Going forward, we will compete more because our accessible market will go up. Currently we are restricted to only 12 cities.”

Piyush Gupta, group CEO, DBS Bank, however, clarifies that even with the Digibank offering, the intent is not to compete with payments banks.