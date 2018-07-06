Days after ‘historic’ deal with Tata Steel, Thyssenkrupp’s CEO resigns; all details about his resignation

Germany’s Thyssenkrupp signed a 50:50 joint venture with India’s Tata Steel to create Europe’s second-largest steel company.

Just days after clinching a ‘historic’ deal with Tata Steel, German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp’s CEO announced his resignation. Heinrich Hiesinger has asked the company’s supervisory board to end his stint as CEO of Thyssenkrupp AG ‘in mutual agreement’, PTI reported. “Today I informed the Supervisory Board that I would like to step down from my position as CEO of Thyssenkrupp. I take this step very consciously to enable a fundamental discussion in the Supervisory Board on the future of Thyssenkrupp,” he said.

“The joint venture of our steel activities with Tata is the next significant step to turn Thyssenkrupp into a strong industrial company. We can be proud of what we achieved until now. For this I would like to thank all employees.They are the most valuable capital of Thyssenkrupp.” PTI reported him saying.

Germany’s Thyssenkrupp signed a 50:50 joint venture with India’s Tata Steel to create Europe’s second-largest steel company after Lakshmi Mittal’s ArcelorMittal. The new entity will have 48,000 employees spread across 34 sites.

“Without Heinrich Hiesinger there would be no Thyssenkrupp today. I am deeply grateful for what he achieved and especially for how he achieved this: intelligent, modest, consistent; with far-sightedness and social responsibility and always in the interest of our customers, employees and shareholders,” PTI reported citing Prof Ulrich Lehner, chairman of the supervisory board, while praising the outgoing CEO.

About the deal

The largest deal in Europe’s steel industry since the takeover of Arcelor by Mittal in 2006, the new entity will be named Thyssenkrupp Tata Steel and will have about 17 billion euros ($19.9 billion) in sales, Reuters reported. Notably, the mega venture will be based in the Netherlands, making it the continent’s second-largest steelmaker after ArcelorMittal.

“The joint venture not only addresses the challenges of the European steel industry. It is the only solution to create significant additional value of around 5 billion euros for both Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel due to joint synergies which cannot be realized in a stand-alone scenario,” Thyssenkrupp CEO Heinrich Hiesinger had said at that time.