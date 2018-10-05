Day after Centre decides to slash excise duty on petroleum products, Nitish Kumar hints at reducing taxes on same

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Friday said that the state was looking forward to reducing taxes on petroleum products, following the Centre’s decision to slash excise duty on the same a day earlier. He was responding to queries as to whether the Bihar government would take a cue from the Centre, besides some BJP-ruled states which have announced a cut in taxes imposed on petrol and diesel. “Ghataenge, ghataenge….(we will do the needful for reducing prices). A decision will be taken later in the day,” Kumar told reporters here on the sidelines of a function.
