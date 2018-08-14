Data protection row: India tells Amazon to set up local server to protect customers’ personal data

Indian e-commerce market is currently dominated by the Amazon and Flipkart. (Reuters)

Amid concerns around data security, the government has now asked the US e-commerce major Amazon to set up server in India, as part of its efforts to prevent migration of Indian customers’ personal data out of the country, media reports said. Earlier, the government had also engaged with companies such as Google, Facebook and WhatsApp on the data localisation issue.

Recently, IT and communications minister Ravi Shankar Prasad met with Amazon India head Amit Agarwal and told him that the company is most welcome to do business in the country, but generation of personal data through their e-commerce operations should not be sent out of the country, according to Business Standard.

At present, the government is in the process of putting a data protection framework in place based on the recommendations of Justice BM Srikrishna-led panel. The panel has recommended that explicit consent from the customers must be taken for processing sensitive personal data such as religious and political belief, sexual orientation and bio-metrics.

Personal details of customers that should not be shared includes eating preferences and fashion choices, while generic data that can be sent outside the country includes numbers of customers or traders on the platform.

Apart from this, the draft national policy for e-commerce also has a provision for mandatory localisation of personal customer data. To begin with, all the foreign e-commerce players will be asked to start working on setting up data servers in the country.

It should be noted that e-commerce market in India is currently dominated by Amazon and Flipkart. While Amazon is a US-based company, other American firm Walmart is buying controlling 77% stake in home-grown Flipkart. Besides, other major players in the space like Snapdeal and Paytm also have foreign holdings.

The RBI had also asked payment firms in the country, in April, to store all data, including information collected, full end-to-end transaction details within the country to ensure security of customers’ information. The central bank also gave six months deadline for the same.

Earlier this month, the Reuters reported citing Indian Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg that foreign payment firms such as American Express and Visa could be allowed to keep copies of customer data in India.