Data monitor: With rains receding, coal output up in October

Coal production also showed significant improvement on a m-o-m basis, going up by 23.4% as the monsoon season receded, leading to a pick-up in mining activity.

Overall coal production during October 2021 was up 28.2% to 63.8MT as compared with October 2019 (non-Covid year) and by 14.7% compared with October 2020 (Covid year).

