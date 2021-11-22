  • MORE MARKET STATS

Data monitor: With rains receding, coal output up in October

November 22, 2021 3:00 AM

Overall coal production during October 2021 was up 28.2% to 63.8MT as compared with October 2019 (non-Covid year) and by 14.7% compared with October 2020 (Covid year).

Coal production also showed significant improvement on a m-o-m basis, going up by 23.4% as the monsoon season receded, leading to a pick-up in mining activity.

