Data Monitor: Traffic at govt ports fell to 3-year low in FY21

Port cargo traffic in March 2021

The total consolidated cargo traffic handled at the government-run ports (major and non-major) dropped to a three-year low in FY21, contracting 5.3% y-o-y.

At (6.2%), the fall has been sharper for non-major ports.

However, there was a sharp increase in cargo handled in March, with volumes up 16% y-o-y (23% m-o-m) and 11% y-o-y (27% m-o-m) for major and non-major ports, respectively.