Data Monitor: Traffic at govt ports fell to 3-year low in FY21

Port cargo traffic in March 2021
The total consolidated cargo traffic handled at the government-run ports (major and non-major) dropped to a three-year low in FY21, contracting 5.3% y-o-y.
At (6.2%), the fall has been sharper for non-major ports.
However, there was a sharp increase in cargo handled in March, with volumes up 16% y-o-y (23% m-o-m) and 11% y-o-y (27% m-o-m) for major and non-major ports, respectively.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.