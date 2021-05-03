  • MORE MARKET STATS

Data Monitor: Traffic at govt ports fell to 3-year low in FY21

May 3, 2021 8:38 AM

The total consolidated cargo traffic handled at the government-run ports (major and non-major) dropped to a three-year low in FY21

Port cargo traffic in March 2021
The total consolidated cargo traffic handled at the government-run ports (major and non-major) dropped to a three-year low in FY21, contracting 5.3% y-o-y.
At (6.2%), the fall has been sharper for non-major ports.
However, there was a sharp increase in cargo handled in March, with volumes up 16% y-o-y (23% m-o-m) and 11% y-o-y (27% m-o-m)  for major and non-major ports, respectively.

