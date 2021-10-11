Data monitor: Thermal bearing larger share of power load

The only support was from renewable sources, which increased 16.7% on-year.

The massive rise in power demand over the April-August period (~16% y-o-y) was not distributed equally among the different sources of power.

Coal-based power generation increased ~23% on-year, whereas that based on other conventional sources saw ~8.4% on-year decline.

The only support was from renewable sources, which increased 16.7% on-year.