  • MORE MARKET STATS

Data monitor: Thermal bearing larger share of power load

By: |
October 11, 2021 12:45 AM

Coal-based power generation increased ~23% on-year, whereas that based on other conventional sources saw ~8.4% on-year decline.

The only support was from renewable sources, which increased 16.7% on-year.

The massive rise in power demand over the April-August period (~16% y-o-y) was not distributed equally among the different sources of power.

Related News

Coal-based power generation increased ~23% on-year, whereas that based on other conventional sources saw ~8.4% on-year decline.

The only support was from renewable sources, which increased 16.7% on-year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Data monitor Thermal bearing larger share of power load
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, DoT secretary make first test call on indigenously developed 4G tech of BSNL
2Reliance acquires Norway’s REC Solar, 40% in Sterling & Wilson Solar for Rs 8,645crore
3Why Covid-hit MSME sector is prophesied to boost economy towards $5 trillion goal by FY25