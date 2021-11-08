Data monitor: Steel output good, demand slipped in September

Consumption of finished steel was down 3.6% y-o-y and down 3% vs September 2019.

Crude steel and finished steel production during September 2021 stood at 9.5 million tonnes (MT) and 9 MT, respectively, indicating growth of 8.7% and 4.7%, respectively, in y-o-y terms and growth of 9% and 11%, respectively, compared with September 2019.

Consumption of finished steel was down 3.6% y-o-y and down 3% vs September 2019.

