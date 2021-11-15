Data monitor: Prospects to get better for EPC players

Prospects to get better for EPC players

The recent guidelines for government procurement contracts issued by the Centre, coupled with Gati Shakti, is likely to have medium-term ramifications for EPC majors as far as volumes, pace of execution, and working capital are concerned, Kotak Institutional Equities has said.

