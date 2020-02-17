Data Monitor: Private sector share of power capacity growth at low

The slower growth, particularly over the past two fiscals, can be attributed to a host of factors.

Installed capacity of conventional power generation in India expanded at a CAGR of 4.2% (net of retirement) between fiscals 2015 and 2019.

The slower growth, particularly over the past two fiscals, can be attributed to a host of factors. Significantly, the private sector’s share of capacity addition plunged to 22% in fiscal 2019 from a peak of 67% in fiscal 2014.