  • MORE MARKET STATS

Data monitor: Private industrial capex witnessing a revival

By: |
November 01, 2021 3:00 AM

Private industrial capex appears to be getting into a whole new cycle after the pandemic hiccup – this time around armed with a new set of growth drivers, with leading indicators confirming a recovery, CRISIL has said.

The PLI scheme has come as a much-needed booster dose in this context.The PLI scheme has come as a much-needed booster dose in this context.

Private industrial capex appears to be getting into a whole new cycle after the pandemic hiccup – this time around armed with a new set of growth drivers, with leading indicators confirming a recovery, CRISIL has said.

Related News

The PLI scheme has come as a much-needed booster dose in this context.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Data monitor Private industrial capex witnessing a revival
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1We focus on identifying outlier founders: Nitin Sharma, partner, Antler India
2Mission Multi-cloud: How enterprises are becoming cloud-smart
3Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: Breathe new life into your old TV