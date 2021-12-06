Data monitor: Power demand up 11.5% y-o-y in YTDFY22

Dues for distribution companies (DISCOMS) continued to mount, rising to Rs 1,159 bn as of Oct’21.
Power demand rose a mere 5% y-o-y in October despite an early festive season. Demand in FY22 (until October) rose at a CAGR of 2.3% over the pre-pandemic level, even as it was up 11.5% over YTDFY21 off a benign base.
Dues for distribution companies (DISCOMS) continued to mount, rising to Rs 1,159 bn as of Oct’21.
Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Rajasthan accounted for 47% of the total outstanding dues.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.