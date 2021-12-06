Data monitor: Power demand up 11.5% y-o-y in YTDFY22

Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Rajasthan accounted for 47% of the total outstanding dues.

Power demand rose a mere 5% y-o-y in October despite an early festive season. Demand in FY22 (until October) rose at a CAGR of 2.3% over the pre-pandemic level, even as it was up 11.5% over YTDFY21 off a benign base.

Dues for distribution companies (DISCOMS) continued to mount, rising to Rs 1,159 bn as of Oct’21.

