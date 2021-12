The electricity requirement for FY22 to date has risen at a CAGR of 2.3% over the pre-pandemic level.

The Nov’21 electricity demand rose by 2.3% y-o-y, which is less than the rise of 10.4% for YTDFY22.

Power deficit normalised to 0.23% in Nov-21 from 1.08% in Oct-21 (highest since 2016).

Dues for distribution companies (DISCOMS) stabilised at Rs 1,150 bn owing to a Rs 48-bn reduction in the overdue amount. TN, Maharashtra and Rajasthan accounted for 47% of the total dues outstanding.