Data monitor: Major ports traffic up 5% m-o-m in August

By: |
October 04, 2021 1:20 AM

POL volumes fell at a 5% CAGR vs Aug-19, and iron ore volumes fell at a 6.3% CAGR.

This was offset by a 6.1% CAGR in coal and 4.5% CAGR (tonnage) in container volumes.This was offset by a 6.1% CAGR in coal and 4.5% CAGR (tonnage) in container volumes.

Major ports’ volumes grew 5% m-m to ~57.6mnt in Aug 2021, and were flat vs Aug-19 (compared with a 3.7% CAGR decline in July-21 vs July-19).

This was offset by a 6.1% CAGR in coal and 4.5% CAGR (tonnage) in container volumes.

Container volumes at 923kTEUs recorded a 2.3% CAGR vs Aug-19 and 4% growth m-m.

