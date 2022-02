Major ports traffic flat m-o-m in January

Major ports’ volumes remained flat m-o-m at 62.7mnt in Jan 2022 and growth decelerated to 0.8% during Jan-2020-Jan 2022 vs a 1.6% CAGR during Dec 2019-Dec 2021. Coal and container volumes fell 6.4% m-m and 3.2% m-m (tonnage), respectively, largely offset by a rise in iron ore volumes of 26.3% m-m. Container volumes at 993k TEUs fell 2.6% m-m, and recorded a 7.6% CAGR during Jan 2020-Jan 2022. In tonnage terms, container volumes logged a 6.4% CAGR over Jan 2020-Jan 2022.