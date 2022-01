Data monitor: Major port volumes up sequentially in Dec

Container volumes (+13.7% m-m) and POL (+6% m-m) were the key contributors to the sequential increase.

In tonnage terms, container volumes logged a stronger 11.4% CAGR over Dec 2019-Dec 2021 (+13.7% m-m).

Major ports’ volumes rose 6% m-m to ~63mnt in Dec 2021, implying a 1.6% CAGR over Dec 2019-Dec 2021. Container volumes (+13.7% m-m) and POL (+6% m-m) were the key contributors to the sequential increase. Coal volumes fell ~12% m-m. Container volumes came in strong at 1,019k TEUs, up +12.8% m-m, implying 10.7% CAGR over Dec 2019-Dec 2021. In tonnage terms, container volumes logged a stronger 11.4% CAGR over Dec 2019-Dec 2021 (+13.7% m-m).

