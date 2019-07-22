Data monitor: Land monetisation key to affordable housing

These need to be followed up with monetisation of idle land and swifter clearances for the industry to make the programme a success, CARE Ratings has said.
Driven by its vision of ‘Housing for All by 2022’, the government has taken welcome steps for affordable housing, providing fiscal benefits to the target consumer and granting infrastructure status to the industry. These need to be followed up with monetisation of idle land and swifter clearances for the industry to make the programme a success, CARE Ratings has said.
