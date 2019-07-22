Data monitor: Land monetisation key to affordable housing

By: |
Published: July 22, 2019 1:08:01 AM

These need to be followed up with monetisation of idle land and swifter clearances for the industry to make the programme a success, CARE Ratings has said.

Fiscal benefits to the target consumer and granting infrastructure status to the industry.

Driven by its vision of ‘Housing for All by 2022’, the government has taken welcome steps for affordable housing, providing fiscal benefits to the target consumer and granting infrastructure status to the industry. These need to be followed up with monetisation of idle land and swifter clearances for the industry to make the programme a success, CARE Ratings has said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Data monitor: Land monetisation key to affordable housing
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop