Data monitor: Discoms’ total outstanding scales new high

Discoms’ pending dues to gencos rose 48% yoy (4% mom) to Rs 1.27 trn in Sep’20. The total outstanding amount was Rs 1.39 trn (up 28% yoy/3% mom) – breaching the Nov’15 peak of Rs 1.35 trn.
The central government has extended the liquidity package under the Atmanirbhar scheme to Rs 1.2 trn. To date, PFC and REC have sanctioned loans worth Rs 1.18 trn to discoms.
