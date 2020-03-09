Data Monitor: Despite dip, air traffic to clock good growth

As against double-digit growth in recent years, domestic air traffic is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the next decade.

As against double-digit growth in recent years, domestic air traffic is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the next decade, while airline fleet addition is expected to clock a CAGR of ~15% over the next 3-5 years, Motilal Oswal has said.

Increase in UDAN connectivity is likely to boost passenger volumes.

