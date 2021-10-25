Data monitor: Coal output up 33% y-o-y in September

Production and despatch volumes of coal were affected due to heavy rainfall in September across the mining geographies.
Coal production in September 2021 registered growth of 33% y-o-y and 31% vis-a-vis Sept’19 figures.
However, on a m-o-m basis, it saw a fall of around 4%.
