Data monitor: Coal output up 33% y-o-y in September

October 25, 2021 6:00 AM

Production and despatch volumes of coal were affected due to heavy rainfall in September across the mining geographies.

Coal production in September 2021 registered growth of 33% y-o-y and 31% vis-a-vis Sept’19 figures.

