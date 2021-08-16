  • MORE MARKET STATS

Data monitor: Air traffic numbers register a jump

By: |
August 16, 2021 1:45 AM

Weekly average daily fliers came in at 227k in the week ended (W.E) 7th Aug’21 vs 165k in the W.E. 31st Jul’21.

For the W.E. 7th Aug’21, average number of departures grew to 1,937 vis-à-vis 1,730 in the prior week.

The jump could be largely due to stimulation caused by lower fares. However, it is likely to be tactical as the government restores the fare caps and floors and capacity quotas to protect weaker airlines, ICICI Securities has said.

