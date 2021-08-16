Data monitor: Air traffic numbers register a jump

For the W.E. 7th Aug’21, average number of departures grew to 1,937 vis-à-vis 1,730 in the prior week.
Weekly average daily fliers came in at 227k in the week ended (W.E) 7th Aug’21 vs 165k in the W.E. 31st Jul’21.
For the W.E. 7th Aug’21, average number of departures grew to 1,937 vis-à-vis 1,730 in the prior week.
The jump could be largely due to stimulation caused by lower fares. However, it is likely to be tactical as the government restores the fare caps and floors and capacity quotas to protect weaker airlines, ICICI Securities has said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.