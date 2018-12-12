Data collection in firms to impact employees

The efforts to train employees are mainly through internal learning platforms, partnership with experts or third parties for certification training.

While the whole debate over data collection and its implications continues across the world, some companies have introduced data collection systems where information about employees will be collected to streamline workforces and increase efficiency.

These systems are designed to collect information real-time and build a 360-degree model of an employee and his/her activities. The information is then presented to managers or heads in the forms of statistics, which can be used for various purposes by the organisation. The data is collected in several areas, with each company defining its own specific areas but these generally relate to performance and workforce metrics.

These systems also have the aim to make sure the workforce remains relevant to the business and to avoid skill redundancy.

The efforts to train employees are mainly through internal learning platforms, partnership with experts or third parties for certification training. However, industry veterans say, organisations are focusing on investing resources and technologies that help employees realise areas of growth and help managers evaluate the employees on an on-going basis.

“Earlier such tasks were done in a half-yearly or annual appraisal and these were not done on the basis of a lot of data because the data wasn’t available,” said Krish Shankar, group head-human resources, Infosys. Infosys introduced such a system for itself last year, called Manager Quotient. It provides insights based on information collected on a real-time basis from a granular-level analysis of work performance. The insights and information are available to a manager on a dashboard. Shankar added that this concept, once it fully matures, can be sold as a product by the company.

These systems are also being deployed in workforce management. Kronos Incorporated, a workforce management company, launched a product earlier this year called, ‘Workforce Dimensions’. James Thomas, Kronos’s India manager said that the company launched the product in response to a growing demand from clients for real-time analytics about their employees. He said ‘Workforce Dimensions’ includes over 150 pre-configured key performance indicators along with analytical tools to optimise workforce operations and display labour insights to their organisations. Thomas said this information will allow managers to leverage workforce data to influence business outcomes. Kronos claims that over half a million companies have adopted ‘Workforce Dimensions’.

While such technologies are only found in large enterprises, industry observers say, as the technology matures, medium scale firms will also be able to implement them.