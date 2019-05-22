Dassault Systemes set to give a leg up to Indian manufacturing



French design software major Dassault Systemes, which provides a host of innovative industry solutions including 3D modelling software and simulation apps, believes that it can help give a leg up to the Indian manufacturing sector. Bernard Charles, vice chairman and CEO, Dassault Systemes, said the lack of innovative knowhow in the country provides a huge opportunity for the company .

“I think that the Indian manufacturing sector is still suffering from lack of knowhow. This is probably one major opportunity for us to contribute to enhance manufacturing competence,” Charles said in an interview.

However, he was quick to add that his comment should not be seen in a negative light as his remarks are intended at helping the India Inc with knowhow and expertise to ensure manufacturing of highly sophisticated projects. “I would say that the capacity of the Indian companies to adopt the next-generation platforms is quite strong. We are very focused and getting good results in India,” he said.

Leading car manufacturers such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Volvo Eicher, Ashok Leyland, Hero, Royal Enfield and Renault are all clients of Dassault Systemes. The sector has been the biggest adopter of the company’s technology, but now sectors such as construction, general mechanics and aerospace are also rapidly adopting its innovative technology. It is also witnessing increasing demand for its technology from small and medium enterprises, education sector and startups.

“The country (India) is huge, opportunity is also huge. Indian companies are trying to manufacture higher quality products. We have a lot of advanced clients in India that are quickly moving forward,” Charles said. Dassault Systemes has two competency centres in Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru and is working towards more such centres in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra. It employs around 2,700 people in India.

Called “3DEXPERIENCE Innovation Center”, these competency centres are where Dassault Systemes joins hands with a government body and educational institutions to impart specialised training to aerospace and automotive engineering students. It has R&D centres in Pune and Bengaluru.

“We need to do more across the country not just in big cities. I think we are going in the right directions,” Charles said, adding that the top priority for the company in India was to “make sure we build proximity and presence—meaning that we train our partners properly, so they can serve the clients well.”

The reporter was in Dallas on the invitation of Dassault Systemes