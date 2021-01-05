  • MORE MARKET STATS

Damage to infra: RIL moves HC urging govt action

By: |
January 5, 2021 6:23 AM

They also asserted that the affiliates of the company, including Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio, “have not done any corporate or contract farming in the past, and have absolutely no plans to enter this business”.

They also asserted that the affiliates of the company, including Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio, “have not done any corporate or contract farming in the past, and have absolutely no plans to enter this business”.They also asserted that the affiliates of the company, including Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio, “have not done any corporate or contract farming in the past, and have absolutely no plans to enter this business”.

Reliance Industries, through its telecom arm Reliance Jio, on Monday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking urgent intervention of government authorities “to bring a complete stop to the illegal acts of vandalism by miscreants” of the telco’s mobile towers and infrastructure in the two states.

Separately, RIL — under fire from a section of the agitating farmers over its perceived role in the framing of the three new laws on agriculture production and marketing — said it would insist on its suppliers “to strictly abide by the MSP mechanism, and/ or any other mechanism for remunerative price for farm produce, as may be determined and implemented by the government”.

Related News

They also asserted that the affiliates of the company, including Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio, “have not done any corporate or contract farming in the past, and have absolutely no plans to enter this business”.

“Neither we, nor any of our subsidiaries has purchased any agricultural land, directly or indirectly, in Punjab/Haryana or anywhere else in India, for the purpose of ‘corporate’ or ‘contract’ farming. We have absolutely no plans to do so,” RIL said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Damage to infra RIL moves HC urging govt action
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Cred raises $81 million in series C funding at a post-money valuation of $806 million
2Federal Bank’s gross advances rise 6% YoY in Q3
3Zomato’s FY20 losses widen, revenues see substantial growth