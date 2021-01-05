Damage to infra: RIL moves HC urging govt action

They also asserted that the affiliates of the company, including Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio, “have not done any corporate or contract farming in the past, and have absolutely no plans to enter this business”.

Reliance Industries, through its telecom arm Reliance Jio, on Monday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking urgent intervention of government authorities “to bring a complete stop to the illegal acts of vandalism by miscreants” of the telco’s mobile towers and infrastructure in the two states.

Separately, RIL — under fire from a section of the agitating farmers over its perceived role in the framing of the three new laws on agriculture production and marketing — said it would insist on its suppliers “to strictly abide by the MSP mechanism, and/ or any other mechanism for remunerative price for farm produce, as may be determined and implemented by the government”.

“Neither we, nor any of our subsidiaries has purchased any agricultural land, directly or indirectly, in Punjab/Haryana or anywhere else in India, for the purpose of ‘corporate’ or ‘contract’ farming. We have absolutely no plans to do so,” RIL said.