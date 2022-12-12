Dalmia Cement to acquire JP Associates’ cement units, power plants at this much valuation

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd is set to acquire Jaiprakash Associates cement units, clinker units, and power plants at an enterprise value of Rs 5,666 crore. The acquisition will give Dalmia group an additional 9.4 million tonnes of cement and clinker capacity. The cement, clinker and power plants to be acquired are situated in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chattisgarh. The acquisition of assets of JP Associates will let Dalmia expand its footprint in the central region.

The shares of Dalmia Bharat Ltd rose over 4% on BSE to Rs 1922.95 on Monday while Jaiprakash Associates’ shares surged over 9% and were locked in the upper circuit at Rs 11.74 on NSE. The 30-share BSE Sensex on the other hand was trading at 62,130.57, down 51 points or 0.08%.