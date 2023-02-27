scorecardresearch
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) bags coal mine in Madhya Pradesh

Written by PTI
dalmia cement, Shree Cement, coal mines, industry news
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd bagged a block in Madhya Pradesh on the first day of the latest round of commercial coal mine auction held on Monday.

Of the 10 mines put on auction on the first day, Shree Cement made the highest bid for a coal mine in Chhattisgarh.

While Rungta Sons Pvt Ltd emerged as highest bidder fo a coal mine in Odisha, Samlok Industries Pvt Ltd made the highest bid for a mine in Maharashtra.

Orissa Metallurgical Industry Pvt Ltd submitted the closing bid for a mine in West Bengal and Rama Cement Industries Pvt Ltd bagged a coal mine in Madhya Pradesh.

MH Natural Resources Pvt Ltd emerged as the highest bidder for a coal block in Maharashtra and RCR Steel Works Pvt Ltd made the highest bid for a mine in Jharkhand.

CG Natural Resources Private Ltd bagged coal block in Chhattisgarh.

The auction of a coal block in Jharkhand was underway.

In a statement, the coal ministry said the government had launched the auctions of coal mines for commercial mining under the sixth round and second attempt of fifth round on November 3, 2022.

“Forward auctions for these mines have been started on February 27, 2023 and on the 1st day of the e-auction, 10 coal mines were put up for auction,” the statement said.

Six coal mines are fully explored blocks and four coal mines are partially explored blocks.

The total geological reserves for these 10 coal mines are 1,866 million tonnes. The cumulative peak rated capacity for these coal mines is 7.9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) (excluding partially explored coal mines).

These coal mines upon operationalisation will generate annual revenue of Rs. 990 crore calculated. These mines will attract capital investment of Rs. 1,185 crore and provide employment to 10,681 people.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 22:01 IST