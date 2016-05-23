Dalmia Bharat Sugar Q4 net profit up 95% at Rs 56 cr

For the full 2015-16 fiscal, Dalmia Bharat Sugar’s consolidated net profit jumped significantly to Rs 58.20 crore from Rs 1.49 crore in the preceding year. (Reuters)

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries (DBSI) today posted nearly 95 per cent jump in standalone net profit to Rs 56.20 crore during the March quarter on higher income.

The company’s net profit stood at 28.87 crore in the year-ago period.

In a BSE filing, the Delhi-based DBSI said its total income increased to Rs 331.51 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2015-16 financial year from Rs 320.26 crore a year ago.

The company’s expenses remained slightly lower at Rs 265.64 crore as against Rs 269.67 crore in the said period.

For the full 2015-16 fiscal, Dalmia Bharat Sugar’s consolidated net profit jumped significantly to Rs 58.20 crore from Rs 1.49 crore in the preceding year.

Net income rose to Rs 1,166.41 crore from Rs 1,150.05 crore and expenses also remained lower at Rs 1,053.07 crore as against Rs 1,087.75 crore in the said period.

DBSI said it had started the commercial production of Ninaidevi plant, which has capacity of 1,750 tonnes cane crushing per day, from November 2015 as well as 60 kilo litre per day distillery at Kolhapur from March 1, 2016.

The company has five sugar plants in Uttar Pradesh and Maharasthra with cane crushing capacity of 29,250 tonnes. Its power co-generation and distilleries capacities at these plants are 94 MW and 120 kilo litre per day.